https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ballots-turned-in-with-no-names/
Ballots have been turned in with no names on them! pic.twitter.com/metDh2ItTz
— Mark Dice (@MarkDice) November 5, 2020
Poll watchers describe what they’ve seen…
Ballots found in the trash…
Wow. Even trash disposal workers are finding ballots for @realDonaldTrump this is nuts #stopthesteal pic.twitter.com/akcKaCNzDf
— Roz al Ghul 🇺🇸 (@PolitiKurd) November 6, 2020
Not sure what this is…
What is going on here? #Election2020 #ATL pic.twitter.com/NJi3xmInPT
— Essential Fleccas 🇺🇸 (@fleccas) November 5, 2020