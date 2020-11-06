https://cnsnews.com/article/washington/cnsnewscom-staff/biden-says-anatomical-males-should-be-able-say-they-are-female

(SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNSNews.com) – Former Vice President Joe Biden says that males who are biologically—and still anatomically—male should be able to get U.S. passports that say they are female.

Biden’s campaign website includes a page entitled: “The Biden Plan to Advance LGBTQ+ Equality in America and Around the World.”

This page says, in part, that “Biden will: … Affirm one’s gender marker and expand access to accurate identification documents.”

“Transgender and non-binary people without identification documents that accurately reflect their gender identity are often exposed to harassment and violence and denied employment, housing, critical public benefits, and even the right to vote,” says this page on the Biden website.

“The Obama-Biden State Department led the way by updating its gender change policies for passports,” it says.

This passage on the Biden page links to a page on a State Department website that is headed: “Change of Sex Marker.”

“Passports are valid for different lengths of time depending on whether you have completed your transition or are still in the process of transition,” says this State Department site.

It then lists two levels for the “Status of Transition.”

The first is: “You have had appropriate clinical treatment for transition from male to female or female to male.”

The second is: “You are in the process of getting appropriate clinical treatment for transition from male to female or female to male.”

It then notes: “Your physician determines appropriate clinical treatment.”

The page says that adult who has had “appropriate clinical treatment” can get a passport valid for 10 years. A person under 16—a “child”—who has had “appropriate clinical treatment” can get a passport valid for 5 years. A person who is still in the process of getting “appropriate clinical treatment” can get a passport valid for 2 years.

The page then includes a Frequently Asked Question section that addresses the question: “What is ‘appropriate clinical treatment.’” The answer provided says: “Your physician determines what appropriate clinical treatment is according to acceptable medical practices, standards and guidelines, and certifies that you have had appropriate clinical treatment for transition to either male or female.” It then states in bold letters: “Surgery is not a requirement to get a U.S. passport.”

So a male who has transitioned to a female need not get “surgery” to get a passport as a female.

“As President, Biden will build on this action to ensure all transgender individuals have access to identification documents that accurately reflect their gender identity,” says Biden’s campaign website.

“Biden believes every transgender or non-binary person should have the option of changing their gender marker to “M,” “F,” or “X” on government identifications, passports, and other documentation,” says Biden’s website.

“He will support state and federal efforts to allow for this accurate representation,” it says.

Here is the section of Biden’s webpage on “The Biden Plan to Advance LGBTQ+ Equality in America and Around the World” that addresses providing passports and other government identifications to transgender individuals:

“Affirm one’s gender marker and expand access to accurate identification documents. Transgender and non-binary people without identification documents that accurately reflect their gender identity are often exposed to harassment and violence and denied employment, housing, critical public benefits, and even the right to vote. The Obama-Biden State Department led the way by updating its gender change policies for passports. As President, Biden will build on this action to ensure all transgender individuals have access to identification documents that accurately reflect their gender identity. Biden believes every transgender or non-binary person should have the option of changing their gender marker to “M,” “F,” or “X” on government identifications, passports, and other documentation. He will support state and federal efforts to allow for this accurate representation.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

