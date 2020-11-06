https://cnsnews.com/article/washington/cnsnewscom-staff/biden-says-taxpayers-must-pay-abortions

(Photo by Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images)

(CNSNews.com) – Former Vice President Joe Biden says that the Hyde Amendment must be repealed so that money taken from American taxpayers can be used to pay for abortions through Medicaid and that he will create a “public option” health care plan that also covers abortions.

“The Affordable Care Act made historic progress ensuring access to free preventive care, including contraception,” says a page on Biden’s campaign website entitled “The Biden Agenda For Women.”

“The Biden Plan will build on that progress,” it says. “Vice President Biden supports repealing the Hyde Amendment because health care is a right that should not be dependent on one’s zip code or income.

“And,” it continues, “the public option will cover contraception and a women’s constitution right under Roe v. Wade.

“Biden,” it continues, “will also: Stop state laws violating Roe v. Wade, and his Justice Department will do everything in its power to stop the rash of state laws that so blatantly violate Roe v. Wade.”

What does the Hyde Amendment—which Biden intends to repeal—do? Planned Parenthood explains it on its website.

“Since 1976, the Hyde Amendment has blocked federal Medicaid funding for abortion services (since, 1994, there have been three extremely narrow exceptions: when continuing the pregnancy will endanger the patient’s life, or when the pregnancy results from rape or incest),” says Planned Parenthood.

Biden’s health care plan explains his desire to create a “public option.”

“Whether you’re covered through your employer, buying your insurance on your own, or going without coverage altogether, Biden will give you the choice to purchase a public health insurance option like Medicare,” it says.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

