https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/biden-harris-address-nation-tonight-reports/

Democrat presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden and running mate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) will address the nation Friday night around 8 o’clock EST, according to campaign reporters in Wilmington, Delaware.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris walk out for Biden election remarks Thursday, screen image.

The reports state that Harris will speak first, then Biden.

Fox’s Peter Doocy:

Peter Doocy reports Biden campaign has told @FoxNews to expect him to speak in primetime today. #Election2020 #biden — Jeff Paul (@Jeff_Paul) November 6, 2020

TRENDING: GREATEST PRESIDENT EVER! President Trump JUST SMASHED Barack Obama’s All-Time Record for Most Votes in a Presidential Election!

Bloomberg’s Tyler Pager, “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are expected to address the nation around 8 p.m. tonight, per sources familiar with planning. Harris will speak first and then Biden.”

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are expected to address the nation around 8 p.m. tonight, per sources familiar with planning. Harris will speak first and then Biden. — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) November 6, 2020

Harris has silently stood off camera at Biden’s post-election remarks this week.

Joe Biden: “We have no doubt when the count is finished Senator Harris and I will be delcared the winners.” pic.twitter.com/PAuHJR6zOU — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) November 5, 2020

Activity was observed at Biden headquarters in Wilmington Friday.

Hmmm… there’s an awful lot of activity around the Biden-Harris stage in Wilmington pic.twitter.com/7UAYnf6jZT — Annie Linskey (@AnnieLinskey) November 6, 2020

President Trump addressed the nation Thursday night about the election, but was cut off and censored by the Big Three broadcast networks, NPR and USA Today. Only Fox and CNN carried Trump’s remarks in full.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

