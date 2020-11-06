https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/biden-harris-address-nation-tonight-reports/

Democrat presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden and running mate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) will address the nation Friday night around 8 o’clock EST, according to campaign reporters in Wilmington, Delaware.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris walk out for Biden election remarks Thursday, screen image.

The reports state that Harris will speak first, then Biden.

Fox’s Peter Doocy:

Bloomberg’s Tyler Pager, “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are expected to address the nation around 8 p.m. tonight, per sources familiar with planning. Harris will speak first and then Biden.”

Harris has silently stood off camera at Biden’s post-election remarks this week.

Activity was observed at Biden headquarters in Wilmington Friday.

President Trump addressed the nation Thursday night about the election, but was cut off and censored by the Big Three broadcast networks, NPR and USA Today. Only Fox and CNN carried Trump’s remarks in full.

