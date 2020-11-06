https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-campaign-threatens-to-escort-trump-from-white-house

A spokesman for the Biden campaign responded to President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede by threatening to forcibly escort him from the White House.

“As we said on July 19th, the American people will decide the election. And the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House,” Biden campaign Director of Rapid Response Andrew Bates told FOX.

Biden campaign spokesperson responds to reports that Trump does not intend to concede if he loses re-election: “The United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House” #Election2020 https://t.co/fq3elAUawh pic.twitter.com/hxw1mMNrq7 — Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) November 6, 2020

Trump has reportedly not yet accepted defeat, despite key states slipping away from him Friday morning as tallies continue to add to Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s lead. As The Daily Wire reported:

President Donald Trump has no plans to concede the 2020 presidential election any time soon, despite Democratic nominee Joe Biden taking the lead in two key states and needing just six electoral votes to win the White House, according to a new report. A source identified as a “senior aide” told Fox News that “the president’s counselors have been giving him advice in both directions, with some telling Trump that a concession is the correct thing to do, and others pushing him to continue to fight to ensure the vote was correct and legitimate.” “The source told Fox News that the president is ‘simply skeptical.’ ‘He warned about this for months,’ the aide said. ‘The media didn’t take it seriously, and now, here we are with the scenario.’ The aide said, though, that the president ‘may ultimately concede.’” “He’s just not there yet,” the aide told Fox.

Matt Morgan, Trump 2020 campaign general counsel, said in a statement:

The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final. Georgia is headed for a recount, where we are confident we will find ballots improperly harvested, and where President Trump will ultimately prevail. There were many irregularities in Pennsylvania, including having election officials prevent our volunteer legal observers from having meaningful access to vote counting locations. We prevailed in court on our challenge, but were deprived of valuable time and denied the transparency we are entitled to under state law. In Nevada, there appear to be thousands of individuals who improperly cast mail ballots. Finally, the President is on course to win Arizona outright, despite the irresponsible and erroneous ‘calling’ of the state for Biden by Fox News and the Associated Press. Biden is relying on these states for his phony claim on the White House, but once the election is final, President Trump will be re-elected.

As of Friday morning, five states — Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Nevada and Alaska — have yet to be called, though Biden leads in the Electoral College vote 264-214. The leads Trump had in Pennsylvania and Georgia earlier in the morning disappeared as the ballot count continued. Biden topped Trump by nearly 6,000 votes in Pennsylvania (with 98% of the voted in) and fewer than 1,000 in Georgia (where 99% of the vote has been counted), according to the The Associated Press.

Related: Trump Has No Plans To Concede: Report

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

