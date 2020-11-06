https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/524752-biden-pulls-ahead-of-trump-in-georgia

Democratic presidential nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenAides tried to get Trump to stop attacking McCain in hopes of clinching Arizona: report New Trump campaign lawsuit targets late-arriving Georgia mail ballots Rihanna calls on officials to ‘count every vote’ following Election Day: ‘We’ll wait’ MORE has overtaken President Trump Donald John TrumpAides tried to get Trump to stop attacking McCain in hopes of clinching Arizona: report Officials warn delayed vote count could lead to flood of disinformation New Trump campaign lawsuit targets late-arriving Georgia mail ballots MORE in the presidential election in Georgia.

At about 4:30 a.m., the release of ballots counted in the Atlanta suburb of Clayton County gave Biden a lead in the state of 917 votes.

Biden had been gaining on Trump throughout Thursday and Friday morning as many mailed-in ballots were slowly counted. No Democrat has won the state of Georgia in a presidential election since 1992.

Georgia has 16 electoral votes and a win there would be a win in the Electoral College in Biden’s grasp.

All eyes remained on Pennsylvania, where Trump still held a lead on Biden — but one that was steadily shrinking.

In Georgia, Biden’s success in the traditionally red state can be attributed to the Democratic-dominated urban areas in and surrounding the cities of Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus and Savannah.

Given the closeness of the race, a recount in Georgia seemed likely. Trump’s campaign has already requested a recount in the state of Wisconsin.

Georgia election officials on Friday will begin conducting a risk-limiting audit under a new state law before certifying the presidential election winner.

The risk-limiting audit will take a statistically significant sample of ballots and examine them by hand to observe whether the declared winner indeed won, NBC News reported.

