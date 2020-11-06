https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/524754-biden-gains-in-pennsylvania-trump-lead-in-georgia-under-500-votes

Democratic nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden pulls ahead of Trump in Georgia Biden takes lead in Georgia, makes gains in Pennsylvania Gore: This election is ‘completely different’ than 2000 MORE has taken a lead in the vote count in Georgia and is gaining on President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden pulls ahead of Trump in Georgia Biden takes lead in Georgia, makes gains in Pennsylvania Gore: This election is ‘completely different’ than 2000 MORE in Pennsylvania, inching him closer to a win in the tight race for the White House.

In Georgia, Biden took a lead of more than 900 votes at about 4:30 a.m. Friday morning.

His lead came after Clayton County in the Atlanta suburbs reported a bucket of ballots. Biden had been winning a huge proportion of the votes in that area.

In Pennsylvania, Trump’s lead was less than 20,000 votes at that time and steadily shrinking. More mailed-in ballots, which Biden is winning by a healthy margin, are still expected to be counted — many of them from the heavily Democratic city of Philadelphia and its suburbs.

More mailed-in ballots are also set to be counted on Friday in Allegheny County, where the city of Pittsburgh is located.

Biden also retains leads in the states of Nevada and Arizona, where ballot counting is also ongoing.

All eyes are focused on Pennsylvania, the biggest remaining prize on the map.

Every major network has Biden leading with at least 253 electoral votes, meaning that if he were to win Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes, he would have the 270 electoral votes needed to win election to the White House.

Fox News and the Associated Press have both called the race for Biden in Arizona, projecting him as the winner of that state’s 11 electoral votes. Other major networks have not called a winner in that state.

If Biden were to win all four states, he would end with 306 electoral votes.

A recount seemed almost certain in Georgia given the tightness of the Biden-Trump race. The Trump campaign has already requested a recount in Wisconsin, where Biden was projected as the winner on Wednesday. Biden led by about 1 percent in the Badger State.

Trump’s campaign has also launched legal challenges to the vote count in several states.

The president Thursday evening offered a statement from the White House attacking the electoral process in the battleground states and blaming Democrats, local officials, pollsters and the media for his situation.

“If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us. If you count the votes that came in late, we’re looking at them very strongly,” Trump told reporters.

Trump offered no specific evidence of fraud or of illegal votes having been cast, but his remarks echoed arguments that had been made earlier in the day by some of his family members and associates.

The Trump comments were widely condemned, including by a number of GOP office holders.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger Adam Daniel KinzingerBipartisan lawmakers condemn Trump for declaring victory prematurely Fox News reporter defends confirming Atlantic piece despite Trump backlash: ‘I feel very confident’ GOP lawmaker defends Fox reporter after Trump calls for her firing MORE (R-Ill.) said Trump should either take the evidence he has of his claims to court or “stop spreading debunked misinformation.”

“We want every vote counted, yes every legal vote, of course,” Kinzinger said. “But, if you have legit concerns about fraud present evidence and take it to court. Stop spreading debunked misinformation. … This is getting insane.”

Biden made a public appearance late Wednesday afternoon as well, urging calm and projecting confidence about the election’s result. In Wilmington, Del., it appeared stagecraft was being set up for a potential Biden victory announcement in case their was a projection of his victory at some point on Friday.

This story was updated at 4:42 a.m.

