Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden took the lead in Georgia and Pennsylvania early Friday morning, overtaking President Donald Trump in the two battleground states.

Biden currently leads Trump in Georgia by less than 1 percent of the votes, The New York Times reported.

As of Friday morning, Biden has received 2,449,590 votes in the Peach State while Trump has received 2,448,492 votes.

The lead initially came from Clayton County in the Atlanta suburbs, according to The Hill.

Biden has received 52.3 percent of absentee votes and Trump has received 46.7 percent.

Democrats have not carried a presidential election in the state since 1992.

Biden also overtook Trump in Pennsylvania by 1 percent of the votes, The New York Times reported.

As of Friday morning, Biden has received 3,297,614 votes in the Keystone State while Trump has received 3,290,788 votes.

Many of these votes came from mail-in ballots that are still being counted. Biden has received 79.6 percent of absentee votes.

If Biden wins Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes, he will have more than the 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House.

Votes are still being tallied and no networks have called the race in either state as of the publication of this article.

Biden also retains a lead in the states of Nevada and Arizona.

If he were to win Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Arizona, he would end with 306 electoral votes.

Trump blamed Democrats, local officials, pollsters and the media for shrinking his lead in the past few days, The Hill reported.

“If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us,” he told reporters Thursday evening.

“If you count the votes that came in late, we’re looking at them very strongly.”

There has been no evidence of voter fraud at this time but the Trump campaign is pursuing multiple lawsuits in battleground states, according to ABC News.

Republicans have condemned Trump’s statements and have asked the president to “stop spreading debunked misinformation.”

“We want every vote counted, yes every legal vote, of course,” Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois tweeted.

“But, if you have legit concerns about fraud, present evidence and take it to court. Stop spreading debunked misinformation … this is getting insane.”

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

