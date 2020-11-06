https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/06/boom-goes-the-dynamite-dan-bongino-reminds-gloating-democrats-just-how-much-they-actually-lost-and-its-priceless/

So stick that in your pipe and SMOKE IT, Dems.

The Dem gloating going on is really fascinating to watch.

They lost a bunch of critical House seats. They failed to take the Senate. It’s the end of the week & Biden still hasn’t won anything. And key states are hanging by a thread as their “coalition” has completely collapsed. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) November 6, 2020

What Dan said.

They really think they accomplished something. Trump may be more of a danger to them in the private sector and I can’t wait to see how he really takes out the establishment should he lose. It will be fascinating to watch..🍿🥤👀 — Susan Stenger (@snursey2) November 6, 2020

That’s exactly what we think. If Trump does in fact lose, and let’s be honest we won’t know for a while yet, he would be so dangerous as a citizen. We see media conglomerates in his future with a very distinct goal of destroying the Left and the traditional media.

Not to mention everything he got done in placing conservative judges that will ultimately protect the country from batsh*t insanity from the Left.

That’s them. At their best. — Chef Duane Keller (@ChefDuaneKeller) November 6, 2020

And their party is going to finally be ended. — Troy Heller (@Chef2112) November 6, 2020

Thanks for some perspective. 😊 — Gayle Thorn (@SecretariatGJAT) November 6, 2020

God knows we can all use some right now.

***

