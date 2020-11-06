https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-biden-campaign-threatens-escort-trump-white-house/

Biden Campaign Spokesperson Andrew Bates is already threatening to have President Donald Trump escorted from the White House in January, despite the results not being in yet.

Bates made the shocking statement in response to reports that President Trump has no plans to concede while the election is still being determined.

“As we said on July 19th, the American people will decide this election. And the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House,” Bates said in a statement.

On Friday morning, the Decision Desk called the race for Biden — ignoring that several states that he would need to win are being contested.

The Trump campaign has launched multiple lawsuits in several states over concern about the blatant election fraud that has taken place right in front of our faces.

