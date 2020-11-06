https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-decision-desk-announces-joe-biden-elected-46th-president-united-states/

Decision Desk HQ announced just before 9 a.m. that “Joe Biden has been elected the 46th President of the United States of America.”

The announcement came after they called Pennsylvania for Biden, putting their electoral vote total for the creepy candidate at 273.

Biden took a lead of 5,587 votes in PA on Friday morning after thousands of mail-in ballots were counted.

Decision Desk HQ projects that @JoeBiden has won Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral college votes for a total of 273. Joe Biden has been elected the 46th President of the United States of America. Race called at 11-06 08:50 AM EST All Results: https://t.co/BgcQsEyt3j — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 6, 2020

Meanwhile, the Associated Press has not been as hasty about declaring Biden the winner, noting that the race still hinges on several battleground states.

Joe Biden overtakes President Trump in the vote count in Pennsylvania and Georgia. The presidency hinges on the outcome in key battleground states. #Election2020 FULL COVERAGE: https://t.co/NWYeJuYsamhttps://t.co/Z0h2LfltW3 — The Associated Press (@AP) November 6, 2020

President Donald Trump has said that he will not concede if Biden and the media declare victory, according to reports.

His campaign is challenging many states in court over what appears to be blatant voter fraud.

