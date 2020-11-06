https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-decision-desk-announces-joe-biden-elected-46th-president-united-states/

Decision Desk HQ announced just before 9 a.m. that “Joe Biden has been elected the 46th President of the United States of America.”

The announcement came after they called Pennsylvania for Biden, putting their electoral vote total for the creepy candidate at 273.

Biden took a lead of 5,587 votes in PA on Friday morning after thousands of mail-in ballots were counted.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press has not been as hasty about declaring Biden the winner, noting that the race still hinges on several battleground states.

President Donald Trump has said that he will not concede if Biden and the media declare victory, according to reports.

His campaign is challenging many states in court over what appears to be blatant voter fraud.

