https://redstate.com/joesquire/2020/11/06/breaking-decision-desk-hq-calls-pennsylvania-and-the-white-house-for-joe-biden-n275951
About The Author
Related Posts
Unhinged: Pelosi’s Comments Concerning Impeachment to Stop SCOTUS Nomination
September 20, 2020
California Grinches In Uproar Over ‘Condom’ Christmas Tree
December 12, 2019
Democrats in 2020: Unelectable Nonentities
April 4, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy