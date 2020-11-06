https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-decision-desk-hq-declares-biden-winner-after-giving-him-pennsylvania

Decision Desk HQ has declared Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden the winner in the 2020 presidential election, the first major outlet to make a call in the race.

A handful of battleground states remain hotly contested and other outlets have yet to make a final call in the race. Decision Desk HQ gave the Democratic candidate a winning total after giving the key battleground state of Pennsylvania to Biden, after Biden edged ahead of President Trump Friday morning with 2 percent of the vote outstanding.

Decision Desk HQ’s model projects Biden winning with 273 electoral votes, just over the 270 a presidential candidate needs to be declared the victor. Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona, Nevada, and Alaska are still uncalled in the model, and for most other outlets as well. Arizona has been called for Biden by Fox News and the Associated Press, though thousands of outstanding ballots remain to be counted and Trump is gaining on Biden in the state.

The Trump campaign has filed a series of lawsuits in battleground states, the latest of which was filed in Nevada alleging thousands of ballots were cast illegally. The legal battles will likely take some time to play out in the courts and it is unclear what impact, if any, they will have on the presidential election.

On Friday morning, Biden overtook Trump’s lead in Georgia, though the state has yet to be called for either candidate. Biden is now leading is the typically red state by 917 votes. As The Daily Wire reports:

According to CBS Atlanta, with 100% of precincts reporting and the vast majority of the ballots counted in the state of Georgia, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has amassed 2,449, 377 votes, giving him a 917 vote lead over President Trump, who has amassed 2,448, 454 votes, Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen gathered 61,380 votes. Both Trump and Biden received 49.4% of the vote. According to the office of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger at 8:15 a.m. on Friday, approximately 8,197 ballots remained to be counted, dispersed this way: Floyd County: 444; Gwinnett County: 4,800: Laurens County: 1,797, and Taylor County: 456. The office added, “An additional approximately 8,900 military and overseas absentee ballots have been sent out to requesters but not yet returned. Such ballots, if postmarked by Election Day, can be accepted within three days of Election Day.”

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

