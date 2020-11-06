https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-georgia-secretary-state-announces-recount-video/

Georgia’s Secretary of State has announced a recount after ballots turned up in the dead of night and pushed the state for Joe Biden.

The Decision Desk called the election for Biden on Friday morning, despite the fact that several states are being contested.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced the recount during a press conference on Friday morning, though he claimed that “we’re not seeing widespread fraud.”

TRENDING: GREATEST PRESIDENT EVER! President Trump JUST SMASHED Barack Obama’s All-Time Record for Most Votes in a Presidential Election!

Biden’s lead in the state was exceptionally narrow. Georgia’s Voting Implementation Manager Gabriel Sterling said that it is the kind of margin you’d see in “a large high school.”

Trump campaign’s Matt Morgan: “The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final.” Georgia is headed for a recount; “irregularities” in Pennsylvania and Nevada; Trump “on course to win Arizona outright,” Morgan says. pic.twitter.com/duNEa9KG6H — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 6, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

