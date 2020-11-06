https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-gofundme-shuts-fund-data-analysts-investigating-2020-voter-fraud-raising-240000-new-campaign-launched-givesendgo-com/

Matt Braynard, the executive Director of Look Ahead America and former data chief and strategist for Trump for President tweeted out today that he has at his finger tips, the data for everyone in seven key states who requested an absentee ballot or voted early. AZ, GA, MI, NC, NV, PA, WI.

Matt added, “Discovering just a *few* matches to the Death List would indicate a much bigger problem as ABS/EV requests of dead voters would be incidental to a larger fraud operation.”

** Matt is asking for donations to fund this venture.

For the record — I spoke to an associate of his and he attests to Matt’s ability and record.

the National Change of Address Database.

Matches of the ABS/EV voters against the SSDI/NCOA list would indicate fraud.

However, I’ve had zero luck either penetrating the Trump campaign or the RNC, or otherwise getting the support needed to run this analysis. I can do it on 2/4 — Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) November 5, 2020

Anyway, hit the ‘retweet’ button. Maybe someone who can help with this will see it and reach out to me. 4/4 — Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) November 5, 2020

On Friday far left GoFundMe shut down the Voter Fraud Detection Page after raising over $220,000.

A new campaign was launched at Give-Send-Go.com!

** Here is the Give Send Go donations page.



This was posted on their new campaign:

We raised $220k on GoFundMe before we were deleted for “Prohibited Content.” None of the money was disbursed to us. This is the same platform that raises money for bail for terrorists. Help us out by 2x’ing what you gave before to help make up what we lost. We will use the funds to acquire voter data from the seven swing states (and more depending on funding) and cross reference the early/absentee/inactive voters who cast ballots with the Master Death Index and the National Change of Address Database to detect potentially fraudulent ballots. We will then deploy a call center to track down people who moved or were otherwise inactive and ask that they confirm whether or not they actually cast a ballot. Anyone who says they did not will be provided with an affidavit. All of our findings will be made public.

