https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-justice-alito-orders-ballots-received-8pm-election-day-pennsylvania-segregated-secured-counted-separately/

BREAKING TONIGHT:

US Supreme Court Justice Alito has ordered any ballots received after 8 PM on Election Day in Pennsylvania be segregated and secured and counted separately.

There is a petition pending before the Supreme Court

Justice Alito ordered the opposing side to reply by 2 PM Saturday.

TRENDING: HUGE EXCLUSIVE: Keep the Faith – President Trump Will Win The Election Based on the Constitution Per Retired Intel Operative Tony Shaffer

Alito order: “… neither the applicant (PA GOP) nor the Secretary has been able to verify that all boards are complying with the Secretary’s guidance, which, it is alleged, is not legally binding on them.”

Alito order: “… neither the applicant (PA GOP) nor the Secretary has been able to verify that all boards are complying with the Secretary’s guidance, which, it is alleged, is not legally binding on them.” — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) November 7, 2020

PA Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman and House Speaker Bryan Cutler earlier Friday held a news conference to discuss the process of certifying legal votes in Pennsylvania and preserving the integrity of results.

Jake Corman said under Pennsylvania law, the ballots must be in by 8 PM on election night in order to be counted.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court circumvented the state legislature and created a law out of thin air allowing the state to count ballots for three days after Election Day with no postmarks and no signature matches.

The corrupt Democrat machine in Pennsylvania is brazenly stealing the election from President Trump.

Pennsylvania officials have produced over 1 million ballots all in favor of Joe Biden since the morning after the election!

Trump was ahead of Biden on election night in Pennsylvania by nearly 700,000 votes but Democrats have chipped away at Trump’s lead with voter fraud.

GOP poll watchers are being barred from entering vote counting centers or they are being forced to observe the ballot counting from far away with binoculars.

A Pennsylvania court order specifically allows for GOP poll observers to be within 6 feet of the ballot counters, however they are being denied access.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

