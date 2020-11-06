https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-michigan-computer-glitch-fixed-giving-president-trump-2500-votes-gop-demands-47-counties-corrected/

A so-called computer ‘glitch’ in one of Michigan’s counties has led to 6,000 given to between President Trump and taken away from Joe Biden. The Head of the Republican Party has asked for an additional 47 counties be counted.

A so-called computer glitch in Michigan has been uncovered in Michigan today that resulted in swapping 6,000 votes between President Trump and Joe Biden.

The Republicans in Michigan are calling for a review and correction in 47 other counties. Note if 6,000 votes are changed in each county this would be over 200,000 votes.

Hmmm….the late night delivery at the polling station in Detroit, the dead people votes and the system glitches, all benefiting Biden, might make you think the Democrats are trying to steal this election.

(This was updated to state 6,000 votes not 2,500 votes.)

