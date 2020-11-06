https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-pennsylvania-democrats-create-nearly-700000-votes-attempted-steal-joe-biden-overnight/

Overnight the State of Pennsylvania was stolen along with Georgia.

Democrats made up a 700,000 vote deficit since election day to steal the state.

President Trump held massive rallies in Pennsylvania before the election.

President Trump had an estimated 58,000 supporters at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania less than a week ago.

Joe Biden held three events in Pennsylvania on Monday where he garnered an estimated 160 supporters total. But don’t trust your own eyes. On October 26 a Biden event looked like a campout with an estimated 10 supporters present.

And don’t blame this on COVID.

President Trump had hundreds of thousands watching his rallies on the Internet but Biden only had a few thousand watching his events.

We’re told not to trust our own eyes. The corrupt Democrats, Big Media and Big Tech want us to believe that none of this happened that somehow Joe Biden won the election.

It is a lie.

On election night President Trump had an insurmountable lead in Pennsylvania. There was no way he could legitimately lose according to analysts.

Even with mail in ballots and massive voter fraud, the Democrats couldn’t recover. Then at about 11 o’clock at night, the state decided to shut down and call it a day. We still have no information on who made this decision or why it occurred.

On Wednesday morning the day after the election, it was reported that with 64% of the votes counted President Trump had lead of 675,012 with 2,965,636 votes to Biden’s 2,290,624 votes.

Since Wednesday we reported numerous incidents in Pennsylvania where the Democrats were attempting to steal the election. The Democrats won’t let Republicans or the press in to observe their corruption:

Last night the Democrat steal was complete.

This morning Pennsylvania reports that the old and senile Biden somehow pulled out Pennsylvania too. As of this morning FOX News is reporting that Joe Biden is up by 6,826 votes with 3,297,614 votes to Trump’s 3,290,788.

President Trump had a record-setting night in Pennsylvania this year.

Democrats brazenly stole it.

They expect us to believe this legitimate.

It’s time Pennsylvania stands stand for justice.

