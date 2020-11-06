https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-pennsylvania-whistleblower-goes-public-confirms-federal-investigators-spoken-postmasters-order-backdate-ballots-nov-3rd/

BREAKING NOW:

Pennsylvania USPS Whistleblower Richard Hopkins Goes Public; Confirms Federal Investigators Have Spoken With Him About Postmaster Rob Weisenbach’s Order To Backdate Ballots To November 3rd, 2020

A SECOND Pennsylvania USPS whistleblower has come forward to Project Veritas claiming the Postmaster ordered late ballots to be picked up and separated to be backdated.

The second Pennsylvania USPS whistleblower told James O’Keefe, “If we find any ballots…we were to collect them”

TRENDING: HUGE EXCLUSIVE: Keep the Faith – President Trump Will Win The Election Based on the Constitution Per Retired Intel Operative Tony Shaffer

“Firmly of the belief that they were going to be backdated,” the whistleblower said.

And now he has gone public.

Whistleblower Richard Hopkins confirmed he has spoken with the feds about the Postmaster’s order to illegally backdate ballots.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Pennsylvania @USPS Whistleblower Richard Hopkins Goes Public; Confirms Federal Investigators Have Spoken With Him About Postmaster Rob Weisenbach’s Order To Backdate Ballots To November 3rd, 2020#ExposeUSPS pic.twitter.com/wdO8vUx2Vj — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 6, 2020

Late Thursday night, Project Veritas released an undercover bombshell video of the first Pennsylvania USPS whistleblower to come forward exposing his anti-Trump Postmaster’s order to illegally back-date ballots.

“The fraud is happening as we speak…they are going to be collecting and back-dating ballots in Pennsylvania TOMORROW (Friday) according to our whistleblower,” O’Keefe said.

“Ballots that are coming in today, tomorrow, yesterday, are all supposed to be postmarked the 3rd” the whistleblower said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

