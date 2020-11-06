https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-trump-camp-issues-statement-after-decision-desk-hq-declares-biden-winner-this-election-is-not-over

The Trump campaign issued a statement Friday morning following a call from Decision Desk HQ declaring Democratic nominee Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 election, citing Pennsylvania as a Biden win.

“This election is not over,” said a statement issued by Matt Morgan, Trump 2020 campaign general counsel. “The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final.”

According to Morgan, results in Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Nevada will be challenged, citing “irregularities” and alleged illegal ballots. And Arizona, he added, is too close to call with President Donald Trump on pace to win.

“Georgia is headed for a recount,” Morgan said, “where we are confident we will find ballots improperly harvested, and where President Trump will ultimately prevail.”

“There were many irregularities in Pennsylvania, including having election officials prevent our volunteer legal observers from having meaningful access to vote counting locations,” he continued. “We prevailed in court on our challenge, but were deprived of valuable time and denied the transparency we are entitled to under state law.”

“In Nevada, there appear to be thousands of individuals who improperly cast mail ballots,” Morgan asserted.

“Finally, the President is on course to win Arizona outright, despite the irresponsible and erroneous ‘calling’ of the state for Biden by Fox News and the Associated Press.”

“Biden is relying on these states for his phony claim on the White House, but once the election is final, President Trump will be re-elected,” the statement concluded.

The Trump campaign this morning: pic.twitter.com/mLrdGLu3GT — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) November 6, 2020

