(SUMMIT NEWS) A British woman says she was threatened with police visiting her home if she did not download the NHS coronavirus ‘track and trace’ app.

LockdownSkeptics.org features the story of a woman from Skipton who tested positive for COVID-19 and immediately self-isolated.

“This was followed by “in excess” of 20 text messages demanding that she download the NHS App. She did not do so since she doesn’t want to be followed round by it and she’s self-isolating anyway. She was then telephoned by the Test and Trace system and the caller threatened her with a “police check at your address if you do not download the app.” Utterly furious, she ended the phone call and is waiting to see what happens next.”

