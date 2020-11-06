https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/06/buzzkill-john-king-confirms-the-pornhub-cnn-video-going-around-isnt-real/

There’s a bogus (but funny!) video going around that appears to show CNN’s John King swipe away a PornHub tab on his magic wall or whatever it’s called while he was doing election coverage earlier in the week. Check it out:

John King himself took to Twitter to debunk the obviously fake clip:

But what makes it so funny is King’s face:

Can’t we have just a little humor?

