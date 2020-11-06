https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/06/buzzkill-john-king-confirms-the-pornhub-cnn-video-going-around-isnt-real/

There’s a bogus (but funny!) video going around that appears to show CNN’s John King swipe away a PornHub tab on his magic wall or whatever it’s called while he was doing election coverage earlier in the week. Check it out:

John King himself took to Twitter to debunk the obviously fake clip:

Not. Some clown taking time away from lying about something else apparently because they don’t like math. https://t.co/IcfHQ3gzDQ — John King (@JohnKingCNN) November 6, 2020

But what makes it so funny is King’s face:

Can’t we have just a little humor?

Nearly 7 million people have watched the manipulated clip (via @toofab)https://t.co/q2l3d1OgE6 — TMZ (@TMZ) November 6, 2020

