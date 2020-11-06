https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/poll-will-support-republicans-2024-dont-trumps-back-now/

The Republican response in certain quarters to the historical theft of the 2020 election by the left has been… shameful and weak.

No one said anything until Donald Trump Jr. posted this tweet:

The total lack of action from virtually all of the “2024 GOP hopefuls” is pretty amazing. They have a perfect platform to show that they’re willing & able to fight but they will cower to the media mob instead. Don’t worry @realDonaldTrump will fight & they can watch as usual! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 5, 2020

After that, a few responded. But not many.

And their responses were weak, to say the least.

Why is that?

Do Republicans really think they can ignore Trump and his 70 million voters and go back to the way things were?

Do Republicans think they can ignore the forgotten people of America and then expect them to come out in record numbers to support them?

Do Republicans think we can be disregarded and abused and that we will support them in the future?

What do you say?

Will you support Republicans in 2024 who don’t have Trump’s back now?

Tell us in this poll:

