November 6, 2020

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada added a lower-than-expected 83,600 jobs in October as coronavirus-related shutdowns started to bite, and the unemployment rate dipped to 8.9%, Statistics Canada data indicated on Friday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted a gain of 100,000 jobs and for the unemployment rate to fall to 8.8% from 9.0%.

Full-time employment rose by 69,100 jobs while part-time employment added 14,500 positions.

Statscan compiled the data during the week of October 11-17, by which point major provinces such as Ontario and Quebec had started imposing new restrictions on restaurants, bars and recreational facilities.

The accommodation and food services sector shed 48,200 jobs, easily the largest loss of any single sector. Wholesale and retail trade added 45,300 jobs.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

