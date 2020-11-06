https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/candaceowens-facebook-fact-checker/2020/11/06/id/995885

High-profile conservative Candace Owens has announced she’s filing a lawsuit against the third-party fact-checkers used by Facebook who censored her account this past August, according to Just The News.

Owens said Facebook issued a strike against a video she shared of a doctor talking about COVID-19.

”They said only information that they agree with about COVID-19 … was acceptable,” Owens said.

Owens’ account was also demonetized, which will keep her from making money on her page.

“It is time to fact-check the fact-checkers,” Owens said in a video. ”I think the fact-checkers are cowards. I think [Facebook CEO] Mark Zuckerberg is a coward, and I love that I am on his platform raising money to go after his fact-checkers.”

USA Today and Lead Stories FactChecker fact-check content on Facebook. The fact-checkers apply ratings to content and apply labels includin ”false,” ”misleading” or ”missing context.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

