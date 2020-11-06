https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/06/catch-up-richard-grenell-lets-human-rights-watch-director-know-who-is-now-in-possession-of-evidence-to-support-illegal-voting-claims/

President Trump’s team held a press conference yesterday where they outlined what legal battles they have planned. Richard Grenell’s appearance had the head of Human Rights Watch unhappy with what unfolded — or what he thinks didn’t unfold as it were:

Trump lackey @RichardGrenell held a news conference to draw attention to supposed “illegal votes” but “refused to give his name to local news reporters…then declined to answer follow-up questions asking him to provide specific evidence for his claims.” https://t.co/kkNz7jv19b pic.twitter.com/RH5Ie5C1T6 — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) November 6, 2020

Richard Grenell put the attempt to insinuate that they’re not in possession of any such evidence

The details were given to DOJ last night. Catch up! https://t.co/l3cRoKKkTt — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) November 6, 2020

Why would Team Trump give evidence they’ve gathered to reporters when they can just send it where it matters?

As for Grenell not giving his name:

His name is on his jacket. Dis is how I jourwanism… — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) November 6, 2020

“Refused to give his name” when his name is LITERALLY ON HIS JACKET. https://t.co/OLUNC5Wq22 — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) November 6, 2020

LOL.

