The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added one more risk factor that makes people more likely to become infected with the coronavirus.

In its weekly report published Thursday, the CDC said a recent study found people who test positive for the virus are probably working in an office instead of their home. According the study, employed individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 were twice as likely to physically go to work.

According to Eat This, Not That!, the authors of the study pointed out the health benefits of teleworking and encouraged employers to make that option available.

“Allowing and encouraging the option to work from home or telework, when possible, is an important consideration for reducing SARS-CoV-2 transmission,” they wrote in their report.

Surveys show most Americans are happy working from home and hope this could be the new normal even after the pandemic. One survey by FlexJobs conducted at the end of August found 48% of workers with flexible work options were satisfied with the balance they have achieved between work and homelife. A full 66%, or two-thirds, said they would prefer to continue to work remotely even after the pandemic.

An IBM poll conducted in May and early June indicated 81% of respondents wanted to continue working remotely at least some of the time and 61% said they would like this to be their primary way of working.

These figures show American workers like working from home and this satisfaction has prompted companies to continue remote employment indefinitely. According to a survey conducted by KPMG, 8 out of 10 Americans who transitioned from an office to working remotely said that their teams adapted well and 7 out of 10 said they are actually collaborating better.

“We’ve proven we can be very effective and productive in virtual work environments,” said KPMG CEO Paul Knopp. The survey suggested that even if a vaccine were to be approved tomorrow, the shift toward virtual workspace and digital transformation is here to stay. “This is a long-term trend. It’s here to stay,” Knopp confirmed. Facebook, Apple, and Amazon have extended their work-from-home options until 2021, according to Eat This, Not That!

