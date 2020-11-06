https://www.theblaze.com/news/celebrities-react-election-trump-voters-

Celebrities reacted to the close 2020 presidential election by lashing out at Americans who voted for President Donald Trump, denouncing them as racists and sexists.

Actress and singer Janelle Monáe went on a rant where she lambasted the nearly 70 million Americans who voted for President Donald Trump in the election. Monáe said that every person who supported President Trump should “burn.”

In a now-deleted tweet, Monáe shared a photo on Twitter of her giving the middle finger in a selfie with the caption, “F*** Donald Tromp and every American citizen, celebrity, white woman, black man, ETC who supported him burnnnnnnnnnn,”

In another since-deleted tweet, Monáe said, “I’m not going down the list for y’all you do the research and see who gave him millions of votes.”

Monáe shared a tweet that read, “I’m never forgiving Trump voters and that doesn’t make me a bad person.”

The actress added, “NEVER OR those who endorsed him.”

On Election Day, the leftist entertainer shared a tweet that read, “ELECTORAL COLLEGE IS RACIST BULLS*** AND SHOULD BE ABOLISHED.”

Monáe, who came out as “pansexual” in 2018, has been a supporter of Democratic politicians. Monáe gave a performance at CarolinaFest in support of former President Barack Obama in 2012.

Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams tapped Monáe to create an original song for her 2020 documentary “All in All: The Fight for Democracy.”

Monáe thanked Abrams, who wasn’t running in the 2020 election, by saying on Thursday, “WE OWE YOU SO MUCH!!!! You make America GREAT!”

Monáe has been highly critical of President Trump. In July 2019, Monáe demanded that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) impeach President Trump.

“I’m dead ass convinced this idiot racist could kill someone on Twitter live in the WH west wing & u guys would be like ‘when he kills someone he reaffirms his message of division. We have to work together to reflect BLAH,'” she wrote on Twitter. “CALL 4 IMPEACHMENT Speaker Pelosi … Stop dragging this OUT.”

Monáe also ranted, “HE HAS BEEN A XENOPHOBIC RACIST … AND he is MENTALLY UNFIT to be PRESIDENT.”

“The Republican Party has wanted a pawn to carry out their agenda & help do their dirty work for a while,” she tweeted. “This is why the racists, sexists, white nationalists, white supremacists, etc that make up that party won’t call 4 impeachment . #RacistInChief is ALSO a PAWN”

Other celebrities voiced disdain to the over 69 million Americans voted for President Trump in the 2020 presidential election, including actor Dave Bautista, Demi Lovato, Wesley Snipes, Kathy Griffin, Josh Gad, and John Cusack. Some celebrities attacked Americans who voted for Trump, claiming that people who endorsed the incumbent president are supporting racism, sexism, and fascism.

