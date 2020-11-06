https://www.dailywire.com/news/chris-christie-responds-to-trumps-voter-fraud-claims-show-us-the-evidence

The mainstream media has declared Joe Biden the winner. President Trump has alleged widespread voter fraud. Who can be believed? Former Trump ally Chris Christie says we need more evidence.

Speaking with ABC News, the former New Jersey governor said that President Trump needed to produce evidence of widespread voter fraud.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to be on the ballot a number of times myself. I’ve won, I’ve lost. And so, as a candidate, you’re even more invested in the integrity of the system,” Christie said.

“If this stuff is going on that the president is talking about … it would undercut everything that we believe in in our system. But as a prosecutor, that’s like asking me to indict someone without showing me any evidence,” he continued. “If you’re gonna say those things from behind the podium at the White House, it’s his right to do it, it’s his right to pursue legal action, but show us the evidence.”

Though Christie did not deny the president’s claim, he said that the case must be made before he inflames such heavy passion in people.

“I wanna know what backs up what he said so that I can analyze it,” he said. “And let me tell you, if he’s right I’ll be outraged… and if he’s wrong then the American people are going to be able make the judgment about this election that the results have been fair. This kind of thing, all it does is inflame without informing. We cannot permit inflammation without information.”

Speaking at the White House on Thursday evening, Trump said, “In Pennsylvania, Democrats have gone to the State Supreme Court to try and ban our election observers, and very strongly.”

“Now, we won the case, but they’re going forward. They don’t want anybody in there. They don’t want anybody watching them as they count the ballots, and I can’t imagine why. There’s absolutely no legitimate reason why they would not want to have people watching this process, because if it’s straight, they would be, they should be proud of it. Instead, they’re trying, obviously, to commit fraud. There’s no question about that,” the president said.

The president further alleged that Democrats “mailed out tens of millions of unsolicited ballots without any verification measures whatsoever.”

“Democrat officials never believed they could win this election honestly. I really believe that. That’s why they did the mail-in ballots, where there’s tremendous corruption and fraud going on,” Trump said. “That’s why they mailed out tens of millions of unsolicited ballots without any verification measures whatsoever. And I’ve told everybody that these things would happen, because I’ve seen it happen. I watched a lot of different elections before they decided to go with this big, massive election with tens of millions of ballots going out to everybody — in many cases, totally unsolicited.”

RELATED: Trump: Americans Deserve ‘Full Transparency,’ ‘Legal Ballots Must Be Counted’

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

