https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/524904-cindy-mccain-john-would-want-whats-best-for-our-country-joe-biden

Cindy McCain, the widow of the late Sen. John McCainJohn Sidney McCainCNN’s Dana Bash: Trump loss in Arizona would be ‘John McCain’s last laugh’ On the Trail: Five House results illustrate a politically divided America Aides tried to get Trump to stop attacking McCain in hopes of clinching Arizona: report MORE (R-Ariz.), again spoke out in support of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden pulls ahead of Trump in Georgia Biden takes lead in Georgia, makes gains in Pennsylvania Gore: This election is ‘completely different’ than 2000 MORE on Friday, saying her husband would view Biden as “what’s best for our country.”

“He’s going to make sure that we find common ground. He’s going to bring ethics and empathy back to the office, something that we are sorely in need of now. And like I said before, he’s going to be a president for all people, not just Democrats,” McCain told ABC News on Friday, as ballots continue to be counted in key battleground states.

Asked what her husband would have thought of the election, McCain responded: “I know John would want what is best for our country. What is best for our country is not our party. What’s best for our country is Joe Biden.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Cindy McCain, widow of John McCain: “I know John would want what is best for our country. What is best for our country is not our party. What’s best for our country is Joe Biden.” https://t.co/DA8JdVxU42 #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/ithI0Nekyb — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 7, 2020

McCain earlier this year endorsed Biden, crossing party lines to back the former vice president who has been a close family friend for years.

President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden pulls ahead of Trump in Georgia Biden takes lead in Georgia, makes gains in Pennsylvania Gore: This election is ‘completely different’ than 2000 MORE and McCain clashed while he was alive, notably after McCain stopped a GOP attempt to repeal Obamacare. Trump has continued repeatedly attacking the war hero even after his death.

Cindy McCain’s latest comments come as the Associated Press and Fox News have projected Biden as the winner of Arizona. Other news outlets have not yet called the race, which is among several key states that remain tight as mail-in ballots are still tallied.

Mike Murphy, a GOP strategist and former adviser for John McCain’s 2000 presidential bid, joked this week that Arizona flipping blue, “could be the revenge of Senator John McCain.” Other social media users also joked Biden winning the state was the work of McCain’s “ghost.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

