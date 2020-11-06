http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/pMvTqKXVVMQ/

On Friday, CNN White House correspondent Abby Phillip called a possible win for Democratic nominee Joe Biden with his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) serving in the White House “historical poetry.”

Phillip said, “Can I just say for Black women, this has been a really approving moment for their political strength in carrying Joe Biden to the Democratic nomination through the primary. Black women did that. And I think seeing a Black woman on the ticket with Joe Biden on the cusp of this moment, I think is something that will go down in history, because this has never happened before.”

She continued, “And not only would Black women put Joe Biden in the White House, but they would also put a Black woman in the White House as well, and that is a sort of historical poetry that I think we will live with for a long time in addition to the fact that Donald Trump’s political career began with the racist birther lie.”

She added, “It may very well end with a Black woman in the White House.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

