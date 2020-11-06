https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/524773-colbert-chokes-up-talking-about-trump-briefing-i-didnt-expect

Host Stephen ColbertStephen Tyrone ColbertThe Hill’s 12:30 Report – 2020 Election Edition: Where the uncalled states stand Colbert says Trump is why he doesn’t play satirical conservative character anymore McConnell and Schumer’s relationship shredded after court brawl MORE lashed out at President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden pulls ahead of Trump in Georgia Biden takes lead in Georgia, makes gains in Pennsylvania Gore: This election is ‘completely different’ than 2000 MORE on Thursday after the president claimed without evidence that the election was being stolen from him, with the “Late Show” host visibly choking up and accusing the president of being a “fascist.”

“The president came out into the White House briefing room and lied for 15 minutes, just nonsensical stuff about illegal vote dumps and corrupt election officials and secret Democratic counting cabals and, I don’t know, long-form birth certificates probably. It’s all the same,” Colbert said Thursday night.

“For weeks, we have been talking about how there’d be a red mirage and how all those outstanding Biden mail-in ballots might let Joe catch up, and that Trump would probably then come out around, I don’t know, Thursday, maybe evening news time and pretend that he won and accuse everybody else of cheating. The guy does not have another gear, get a new act,” Colbert continued, showing a clip of Trump addressing a crowd in 2016 during his first presidential campaign and saying “I will totally accept the results of this great and historic presidential election if I win.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Colbert during the introduction to his show looked down while showing emotion, and then adding, “What I didn’t know is that it would hurt so much.”

“I didn’t expect this to break my heart. For him to cast a dark shadow on our most sacred right, from the briefing room in the White House, our house, not his, that is devastating. This is heartbreaking for the same reason that I didn’t want him to get COVID. Certainly why I wanted him to survive because he is the president of the United States. That office means something and that office should have some shred of decency,” he said.

The host specifically called on Republican lawmakers to “speak up, all of them, because for evil to succeed, all that is necessary is for good men to do nothing.”

“You only survived this up until now because a lot of voters didn’t want to believe everything that was obvious to so many of us, that Donald Trump is a fascist, and when it comes to democracy versus fascism, I’m sorry, there are not fine people on both sides. So you need to choose, Donald Trump or the American people,” Colbert said, referencing Trump’s statement following the 2017 Unite the Right protest in which he blamed people “on both sides.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to races called by the AP, Biden is leading Trump with 264 electoral votes to the president’s 214. The AP has not called races in Nevada, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia and Alaska.

During an appearance at the White House briefing room on Thursday, Trump told reporters that if the “legal votes” were counted, he would easily win. The remarks by Trump have drawn considerable criticism from many Republicans.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

