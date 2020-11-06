https://thehill.com/homenews/house/524858-crenshaw-hits-back-at-greene-tells-her-to-start-acting-like-a-member-of

Rep. Dan CrenshawDaniel CrenshawChamber-endorsed Dems struggle on election night Crenshaw wins reelection in Texas RNC chair: ‘I think women are coming back’ to Trump MORE (R-Texas) hit back at newly-elected GOP colleague Marjorie Taylor Greene on Friday, telling the Georgia Republican to “start acting like” a member of Congress after she pushed back on one of his tweets calling for Americans to accept the final results of the election.

The back-and-forth began when Crenshaw, who won a second term on Tuesday, tweeted that the country must accept the final results of the presidential election, even if President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden pulls ahead of Trump in Georgia Biden takes lead in Georgia, makes gains in Pennsylvania Gore: This election is ‘completely different’ than 2000 MORE loses. His tweet came as as vote counting continued in Georgia and several other states, with Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden pulls ahead of Trump in Georgia Biden takes lead in Georgia, makes gains in Pennsylvania Gore: This election is ‘completely different’ than 2000 MORE leading in current tallies.

The Texas Republican caveated that there has been “very little trust in the process” due to “irregularities” and “lacking” transparency, writing, “It should not be partisan to suggest calmly that investigations occur and the court process plays out.” He added that “Americans need to be sure of the winner and loser. The winners should especially want that.”

It should not be partisan to suggest calmly that investigations occur and the court process plays out. Americans need to be sure of the winner and loser. The winners should especially want that. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) November 6, 2020

Greene responded to his tweets about an hour later, saying “The time to STAND UP for @realDonaldTrump is RIGHT NOW! Republicans can’t back down.”

“This loser mindset is how the Democrats win,” she tweeted. “President Trump has fought for us, we have to fight for him. We won’t forget. Trust me.”

The time to STAND UP for @realDonaldTrump is RIGHT NOW! Republicans can’t back down. This loser mindset is how the Democrats win. President Trump has fought for us, we have to fight for him. We won’t forget. Trust me. https://t.co/rN83otNxZd — Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) November 6, 2020

Crenshaw responded by questioning whether Greene “even read past the first sentence.”

“Or are you just purposely lying so you can talk tough?” he wrote. “No one said give up. I literally said investigate every irregularity and use the courts.”

“You’re a member of Congress now, Marjorie. Start acting like one,” he added.

Did you even read past the first sentence? Or are you just purposely lying so you can talk tough? No one said give up. I literally said investigate every irregularity and use the courts. You’re a member of Congress now, Marjorie. Start acting like one. https://t.co/47a7Gqq4lH — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) November 6, 2020

Greene pushed back in another tweet, saying “Our Republican base is sick and tired of weakness coming from Congress.” She urged Crenshaw to “fight.”

I read every word. Why are you “leading” with losing? Our Republican base is sick and tired of weakness coming from Congress. I’m doing exactly what the people of NW Georgia elected me to do. Fight. I hope you’ll join me. https://t.co/o7W6sL6G40 — Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) November 6, 2020

Greene was elected to the House on Tuesday to represent Georgia’s 14th District. Her victory was expected after she won the Republican primary runoff in August in the deeply red district, and Democratic challenger Kevin Van Ausdal dropped out in September.

The incoming GOP lawmaker has become known for her past support of the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory, which claims that Trump and his allies are working to take down an underground cabal of global elites who control the government and run child sex trafficking rings.

She later sought to walk back her support for the theory, citing “misinformation.”

Crenshaw on Tuesday won reelection to another term representing Texas’s 2nd District.

