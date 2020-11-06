https://hannity.com/media-room/cruz-on-hannity-democrats-are-violating-clear-state-laws-in-pennsylvania-and-other-places/
CRUZ on HANNITY: Democrats Are Violating ‘Clear State Laws’ in Pennsylvania and Other Places
Senator Ted Cruz spoke with Sean Hannity Thursday night as the 2020 election remained in limbo; telling the Fox News Host Democrats are clearly “violating state laws” in Pennsylvania and other places around the country.
The post CRUZ on HANNITY: Democrats Are Violating ‘Clear State Laws’ in Pennsylvania and Other Places appeared first on Sean Hannity.