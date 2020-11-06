http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/InYluhhkK50/

On Friday afternoon, Heisman Trophy winner and NFL legend Herschel Walker suggested that the states of Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, “vote again.” In an effort to ensure that the votes are properly counted and “maintain our democracy.”

That simple and direct way of addressing our nation’s current election drama did not sit well with Fox Sports 1’s Jason McIntyre, who captioned the tweet with, “CTE,” implying that Walker was suffering from brain damage.

Walker, contrary to McIntyre’s assertion, functions quite well mentally and physically, and has enjoyed great success both during and after his professional sports career.

McIntyre, meanwhile, apparently doesn’t enjoy much. His Twitter timeline contains several mean-spirited political tweets. Specifically, one where he seems to be in favor of cops using tear gas, or some type of force to remove “Stop the Count” protesters in Michigan.

2020, where people are trying to STOP the state from opening ballots. Are we in a 3rd world country in Central America? Cops should have no problems dusting these dopes out of there https://t.co/ghOftIHRAU — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) November 4, 2020

Walker has been a long-time friend and supporter of the president. Stretching all the way back to the early eighties when Walker played for Trump’s New Jersey Generals in the now defunct USFL.

