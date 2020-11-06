https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/cuomo-says-national-guard-will-enforce-covid-screening-new-york?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday said that the state’s National Guard will be on-hand at New York airports to ensure compliance with Cuomo’s COVID-19 screening regulations.

“You should not land if you do not have proof of a negative test upon landing,” he said during a press conference. “I want people to know we’re serious.”

Travelers to New York State must provide evidence that they have recently tested negative for COVID-19; they must also take a second test four days after arriving.

Cuomo cited rising case numbers in the state for the enhanced measures. Positive COVID-19 tests in New York have slowly increased since mid-September, though statewide daily deaths have remained very low since mid-July.

