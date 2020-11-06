https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/doj-jumps-action-special-counsel-opens-investigation-president-trump-using-white-house-campaign/

The U.S. Office of Special Counsel (OSC) is an independent federal investigative and prosecutorial agency. Our basic authorities come from four federal statutes: the Ci​vil Service Reform Act, the Whistleblower Protection Act, the Hatch Act, and the Uniformed Services Employment & Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA).​

OSC’s primary mission is to safeguard the mer​it system by protecting federal employees and applicants from prohibited personnel practices, especially reprisal for whistleblowing. For a description of prohibited personnel practices.

Obviously, the OSC is still littered with Obama hacks.

On Thursday the OSC launched an investigation of the Trump administration for using White House for campaign command center and party room.

Step Six of the coup: After stealing enough votes days after the election including one million votes in Pennsylvania you declare Joe Biden a winner.

Step Seven of the coup: Immediately begin smear campaign against President Trump as treasonous villain.

FOX2 reported:

U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr., D-N.J. said on Twitter Thursday that the Special Counsel’s Office is investigating whether President Donald Trump and his campaign violated the Hatch Act by using the White House as an “Election Day campaign command center and party room.” The Special Counsel’s Office confirmed to FOX Television Stations Friday that it has opened up a “case file” on Trump and his campaign. Pascrell asked the office for a probe of the matter after reports that the Trump campaign was using White House resources. The Hatch Act, passed in 1939, prevents certain federal employees in the executive branch from engaging in some forms of political activity.

