The Trump campaign issued a statement Friday morning defiantly pushing back against claims that Joe Biden has won the presidential election. Lawyer Matt Morgan indicated the campaign would be challenging results in Georgie, Nevada and Pennsylvania. Morgan also expressed confidence Trump would prevail in Arizona.

Statement:

Trump campaign: This election is not over

“This election is not over. The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final. Georgia is headed for a recount, where we are confident we will find ballots improperly harvested, and where President Trump will ultimately prevail. There were many irregularities in Pennsylvania, including having election officials prevent our volunteer legal observers from having meaningful access to vote counting locations. We prevailed in court on our challenge, but were deprived of valuable time and denied the transparency we are entitled to under state law. In Nevada, there appear to be thousands of individuals who improperly cast mail ballots. Finally, the President is on course to win Arizona outright, despite the irresponsible and erroneous ‘calling’ of the state for Biden by Fox News and the Associated Press. Biden is relying on these states for his phony claim on the White House, but once the election is final, President Trump will be re-elected.”

– Matt Morgan, Trump 2020 campaign general counsel