https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/democrat-no-one-should-say-defund-the-police-ever-again/
About The Author
Related Posts
Photo: Jack Dorsey or Osama Bin Laden?
October 31, 2020
1+ million illegal aliens seeking asylum — enough to make them the 43rd largest state!
October 27, 2020
Watch Live — Marxist protests across USA…
September 10, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy