Gov. Cuomo blamed Mayor Bill de Blasio for the state Democratic Party’s down-ballot woes on Thursday, arguing Hizzoner’s job performance provided Republicans with ammo in key Long Island and upstate races.

“The Democrats: there’ll be havoc like in New York City,” said Cuomo, mimicking a GOP mailer during a softball interview with radio host Alan Chartock on upstate ­radio station WAMC.

“They ran de Blasio’s picture all over the state!” added the third-term governor. “They’ll turn New York state into New York City, looting and crime and homelessness, law and order!”

Cuomo’s remarks echo his own repeated attacks on de Blasio earlier this fall, where the governor also dubbed the Big Apple “dirty,” riddled with a “homeless problem” and “rising crime.”

GOP state Senate candidates on Long Island and in the Hudson Valley frequently featured de Blasio — as well as Cuomo — in mailers.

Several Republican candidates have leads based on ballots tallied on Election Day, but hundreds of thousands of mail-in votes have yet to be counted.

That didn’t stop Cuomo from whacking de Blasio for Democrats’ messaging woes.

“I believe the Republicans beat the Democrats on the messaging. I think they branded Democrats as anti-law and order and that hurt Democrats,” he told Chartock.

However, much of the ammunition that Republicans used against Democrats came from proposals that Cuomo included and passed through his budgets — including the state’s controversial reform that nixed bail requirements for misdemeanors and most nonviolent-felony charges.

De Blasio shot back during his daily press conference.

“I think what I’ll do going forward is just make sure I strongly endorse the Republican candidates and confuse matters going forward in New York state,” he said sarcastically.

A spokesman for the state Senate Democrats poked holes in Cuomo’s argument: “This is not based in reality, There are over 1 million votes to be counted and Democrats are on pace to add to their majority. This talk of a red wave or successful GOP messaging makes no sense. The Republicans lost.”

