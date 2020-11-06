https://noqreport.com/2020/11/06/democrats-flood-voting-districts-in-battleground-states-with-ballots-overnight/

(Natural News) We warned readers weeks ago that the Democrat Party machine, not at all confident that a brain-addled senior citizen and an unlikeable U.S. senator could beat the Trump Train and the GOP, would try to steal the 2020 elections.

And that is precisely what’s going on.

As tens of millions of Americans went to bed Tuesday night, many believed that, while several states had yet to be called for President Donald Trump, he was well ahead of Democratic rival Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris.

But when they woke up on Wednesday, they were shocked to discover that, overnight while the nation slept, hundreds of thousands of ballots were suddenly ‘found’ somewhere and delivered to urban centers in key battleground states (no doubt to make them appear legitimate).

And guess who most of them broke for?

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Say it isn’t so.

As TGP reported:

In Pennsylvania Trump was ahead by nearly 700,000 votes.

In Michigan Trump was ahead by over 300,000 votes.

In Wisconsin Trump was ahead by 120,000 votes.

However, by the end of Wednesday, Wisconsin and Michigan, both states the president won (though not by much) in 2016 were in the Biden/Harris “win” column. (Related: Trump WINS election; Democrats now working overtime to STEAL it by fabricating hundreds of thousands of votes in Michigan and Wisconsin.)

How’d that happen? In 2016, Trump won those states without a record; he came back to them and campaigned hard in 2020 with a successful economic, domestic, foreign policy, jobs, and trade record…and he lost?

How does that happen?

Presidential lawyer Rudy Giuliani knows: Vote fraud.

During a press conference in Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon, Giuliani announced that the Trump campaign had filed suit in Michigan and had demanded a recount in Wisconsin to determine how ballots can show up in the middle of the night while GOP/Trump poll watchers are denied their right to observe those ballots being counted.

“Voter fraud is one of the biggest problems [in this election],” Giuliani said. “But we’re not going to let them get away with it. They’re not going to steal this election!”

“We are going to continue the lawsuit here. We’re going to bring a second one. And then we’re going to bring a federal lawsuit,” he continued. “And we’re going to take a good look at whether we bring this nationally. We’re certainly going to bring it here (in Pennsylvania) and to Wisconsin. Quite possibly, we’ll do a national lawsuit and we’ll really expose the corruption of the Democrat Party.”

He noted further: “This is a concerted effort of the crooks who run the Democratic Party. You know these big-city machines are crooked…20 years, 30 years, 50 years, 100 years of one-party rule leads to corruption of all kinds.”

“This is beyond anything I’ve ever seen before! This comes when you think you have so much power and you own the media, that you can do anything you want,” he added.

So much for Democrats and ‘democracy.’ The party really should change its name to something more appropriate for the kind of cheating, lying, dishonest entity it has become — something like the “Communist Party.”

If anyone has a problem with allowing Americans to choose their own leaders, it’s certainly that party. Otherwise, why else would party operatives be trying so hard to deny voters their choice?

What’s really amazing is that leftists are taking to social media to claim it’s Trump who’s trying to ‘steal the election’ (and doesn’t that sound familiar?). They’ll continue to believe it, too, because our garbage media is completely in the tank for Democrats to the point where they’re really just Democrat Party propagandists. Josef Stalin and Fidel Castro would have been so very proud.

Meantime, the Trump campaign is fighting legal battles to ensure that his tens of millions of voters aren’t disenfranchised.

Because he’s a fighter.

