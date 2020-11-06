https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/denver-ballot-pit-bulls-dogs/2020/11/06/id/995817

Denver residents will soon be allowed to legally own pit bulls for the first time in more than 30 years, The Hill reports.

Denver voters approved a ballot measure that overturned an ordinance banning the breed. The repeal was approved by a 65% to 35% margin, according to election results.

The city’s ban on the dog breed was put in place in 1989 after 20 people were injured by pit bulls in the state of Colorado over a several year period in the 1980s, according to The Hill.

Leading advocacy group Denver BSL, which stands for breed specific legislation, applauded the decision on social media, calling the approval of Ballot Measure 2J “an absolutely historic win.”

City officials have already published requirements for pit bull owners even though the repeal is not effective until January.

Under the new law, Denver pet owners can have up to two pit bulls and must obtain a special permit. The permit process involves making sure the pets are microchipped and vaccinated.

According to The Hill, if there are zero incidents such as a dog bite or attack within three years, the special restrictions could be removed.

