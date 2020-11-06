https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/06/directly-into-our-veins-exjon-drops-a-very-smug-jennifer-rubin-for-posting-pic-of-some-seriously-cheap-champagne-and-lol/
We get what Jennifer Rubin was trying to do here but pretty sure it didn’t work out for her the way she thought it would.
It is chilling pic.twitter.com/QV05MDyFPh
— Jennifer ‘Count Every Vote’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) November 6, 2020
It is a cheap, crappy, half-gone bottle of champagne.
Cook’s BRUT.
That’s her big celebration?
We’re shocked there’s not an open can of cat food in there …
Mmmm… eggs, milk, and half a bottle of $7 champagne. https://t.co/CX5eVCCjTR
— jon gabriel (@exjon) November 6, 2020
Now that’s a party.
LOL.
I buy my champagne at Walgreens too but I don’t go around bragging about it
— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 6, 2020
Oof.
Is this what Rick Wilson and the Lincoln Project sent you? 😂
The bunch of you are all cheapscapes.
I use better champs in my mimosas. SMH
— Kristi (@Kristi_Weaver4) November 6, 2020
Cook’s Brute?
You really do hate yourself
— Jlisa (@Jlisa42067) November 6, 2020
Did you move the cat food for this pic?
— Stranger needs to stop (@lone_rides) November 6, 2020
HEY, that was our joke.
Been saving that for a special occasion, have you? pic.twitter.com/ge31Wl7reA
— Ｌａｎｇｅｓｔｏｎ (@Langeston) November 6, 2020
Please don’t let the cats drink any champagne.
— Holly Briden (@HollyBriden) November 6, 2020
The cat thing is officially a theme.
OMG. You drink Cook’s!? You drink like you write. Only the best for you, huh?
— Just June (@MissJitter) November 6, 2020
Your old milk is expiring, warm it up & feed it to your 10 cats
— ❌Master Chief PO117❌ (@HaloChiefPO117) November 6, 2020
Where’s the brown paper bag it came in Jen?
— The camo(papa) Who Laughs (@camopapa0410) November 6, 2020
This is totally unsurprising.
— Mully (@MulliganMully) November 6, 2020
It will expire before you get to drink it.
— TurboChick⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@KelleyTori) November 6, 2020
What makes it look even shoddier is that the bottle is half gone.
Jennifer is ALL class, baby.
***
