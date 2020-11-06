https://www.theblaze.com/news/disgraced-hillsong-ex-pastor-carl-lentz-admits-cheating-on-wife

Carl Lentz, former Hillsong pastor, revealed that he was unfaithful to his wife and children in a lengthy Instagram post.

The admission comes just a day after Hillsong announced Lentz’s ouster from the church, which pointed to the ex-pastor’s “moral failures.”

What are the details?

In an Instagram post, Lentz wrote, “Our time at HillsongNYC has come to an end. This is a hard ending to what has been the most amazing, impacting and special chapter of our lives.”

He said that leading the church was an “honor in every sense of the word.”

“When you accept the calling of being a pastor, you must live in such a way that it honors the mandate,” Lentz said. “That it honors the church, and that it honors God. When that does not happen, a change needs to be made and has been made in this case to ensure that standard is upheld.”

Lentz admitted that over the years at the church, he did “not do an adequate job of protecting my own spirit, refilling my own soul, and reaching out for the readily available help that is available.”

“When you lead out of an empty place, you make choices that have real and painful consequences,” he continued. “I was unfaithful in my marriage, the most important relationship in my life and held accountable for that. This failure is on me, and me alone and I take full responsibility for my actions.”

Lentz said that he is beginning a journey of attempting to build trust with his wife, Laura, as well as his three children. The couple married in 2003.

“We, the Lentz family, don’t know what this next chapter will look like, but we will walk into it together very hopeful and grateful for the grace of God,” he concluded.

What else?

In a statement on the church’s website, Hillsong founder Brian Houston announced that the church opted to terminate Lentz’s employment for the “best interests of everyone” involved.

“The action has been taken following ongoing discussions in relationship to leadership issues and breaches of trust, plus a recent revelation of moral failures,” the statement added. “It would not be appropriate to go into detail about the events that led to this decision.”

The church pointed out that it will not publicly comment further following the statement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

