(THE BLAZE) Carl Lentz, former Hillsong pastor, revealed that he was unfaithful to his wife and children in a lengthy Instagram post.

The admission comes just a day after Hillsong announced Lentz’s ouster from the church, which pointed to the ex-pastor’s “moral failures.”

In an Instagram post, Lentz wrote, “Our time at HillsongNYC has come to an end. This is a hard ending to what has been the most amazing, impacting and special chapter of our lives.”

