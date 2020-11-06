https://www.the-sun.com/news/1751943/donald-trump-jr-total-war-election-joe-biden/

DONALD Trump Jr said the US “should go to total war” and “expose the fraud and cheating” in ballots as Joe Biden nears a win today.

Taking to Twitter to air his grievances over the count on Thursday, Don Jr raged: “The best thing for America’s future is for [Donald Trump] to go to total war over this election.”

Donald Trump Jr urged Americans to ‘go to total war’ as the count appeared to favor Joe BidenCredit: AP:Associated Press

Don Jr posted this Twitter shortly after 5pm ET on Wednesday – which was rapidly flagged by the platform

Trump Jr appeared to have a go at Rep Sen Lindsey for not being more vocal

He claimed that the purpose of this civil war would be “to expose all of the fraud, cheating, dead/no longer in state voters, that has been going on for far too long.”

“It’s time to clean up this mess & stop looking like a banana republic!” Don Jr concluded his inflammatory rant this evening.

His incendiary statement was rapidly flagged by Twitter.

The social media giant warned that “some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process” and linked to their Civic Integrity Policy.

This states that users “may not use Twitter’s services for the purpose of manipulating or interfering in elections or other civic processes.”

Donald Trump Jr, pictured in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, appeared to call for war today Credit: AP:Associated Press

Votes are still being counted at Maricope County Elections Department office today – a crucial AZ county, which includes the city of PhoenixCredit: Getty Images – Getty

A supporter of President Donald Trump wears a mask made from a photograph of Vice President Joe Biden outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center where votes are being counted, Thursday, Nov. 5Credit: AP:Associated Press

“This includes posting or sharing content that may suppress participation or mislead people about when, where, or how to participate in a civic process,” Twitter’s statement continued.

“In addition, we may label and reduce the visibility of Tweets containing false or misleading information about civic processes in order to provide additional context.”

Don Jr also appeared to issue a thinly-veiled dig at the recently re-elected South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, after a Trump fan said he had not tweeted in 24 hours.

“No one is surprised,” Trump’s eldest son said of Graham, a Republican and the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, who’s been a staunch defender of the president.

His comments come after tensions reached boiling point last night in crucial states like Nevada and Arizona, where Trump supporters protested outside polling stations in key counties.

Don Jr said ‘no one is surprised’ at Lindsey Graham’s silence over the past 24 hoursCredit: AP:Associated Press

Graham was recently re-elected as a South Carolina Senator Credit: Alamy Live News

Biden leaves The Queen Theater in Wilmington, Delaware today after attending meetings with internal staffCredit: Getty Images – Getty

Sen Kamala Harris at the Canvass Kickoff event at the Troy Community Center in Troy, Michigan, on Sunday, October 25Credit: Alamy Live News

Trump has filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Michigan to demand better access for Republican observers to locations where ballots are being counted. He also demanded a recount in Wisconsin this week.

Trump tweeted “stop the count” and “stop the fraud” – which was flagged by Twitter – as Biden led by 3.8 million votes by Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Biden said this afternoon he and running mate Kamala Harris have “no doubt” they have beaten Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

“We continue to feel, the senator and I, we continue to feel very good about where things stand,” Biden said. “We have no doubt that when the count is finished Sen. Harris and I will be declared the winners.”

He also blasted his GOP rival’s attempts at “declaring victory” early after Trump said he had won again shortly after 2am ET on Wednesday.

Trump’s supporters attend a protest named ‘Stop the Biden steal’ demanding election transparency in Miami todayCredit: EPA

Biden said his campaign ‘feels good about where we are — we really do’Credit: Instagram

The Democrat’s comments came just hours after he took the lead in Nevada and narrowed the Republican’s lead in Pennsylvania and Georgia.

This evening, America is anxiously waiting for the results of the nail-biting race in the key states, which Biden hopes will give him the keys to the White House.

According to CNN, Trump’s Georgia lead shrunk to just 14,000 votes on Thursday morning. His Pennsylvania lead has also shrunk by 14,000 votes.

The New York Times reported that Trump is leading in GA by 9,426 votes, where 98 percent of the votes have been reported as the race tightened shortly after 6 pm EST.

Biden’s lead in Nevada has soared to 12,000, almost double what it was this morning, according to the outlet.

However, the president made gains early this morning in Arizona as two more sets of new votes were published in Maricopa – the state’s biggest county.

Biden still holds a lead of about 69,000 votes over Trump in the whole state but in Maricopa, an area which includes Phoenix, that has dramatically shrunk to just 10,000.

The county tweeted there are 275,000 ballots left to tally and its next update will not be until 9pm ET (7pm MT).

Right now, the former vice president is 17 electoral votes short of an Oval Office victory.

HOLDING A RECOUNT Joe Biden has a slender lead over Donald Trump in the race to 270 electoral votes. The Democrat has so far flipped three states that Trump won in 2016 – Michigan, Wisconsin and Arizona. But the President wants a recount of votes in Wisconsin and has filed lawsuits to stop vote counting in both Michigan and Pennsylvania. The recount of votes can be complicated because the guidelines are set at state and sometimes local levels. THE RULES Wisconsin – a recount cannot be requested until election results are verified on December 1. State rules also dictate that a recount can only be requested by a candidate if the race is separated by a margin of one per cent or less. Michigan – the state conducts an automatic recount if candidates are separated by a margin of 2,000 total votes or less. To get a recount by request, a campaign must submit a petition over alleged fraud or counting errors within 48 hours. Pennsylvania – the state only provides an automatic recount if the race is separated by a margin of 0.5% or less, or if election officials find irregularities in the results

Races in Arizona, with 11, are still too close to call as Biden came within one point of Trump in the traditionally red Peach State on Wednesday night.

But if those states’ results are finalized on Thursday, Biden could claim victory and the race could be over.

This election has come down to the wire after Trump defied the pollsters who predicted a Biden landslide.

The Associated Press called the race in Arizona to Biden on Wednesday – despite mail-in ballots still being counted.

They called the race when 80 percent of the vote was counted but concluded that after analyzing the ballots that there were not enough for Trump to catch up.

CNN also called the race for Biden on Wednesday, but after the latest round of counts came in showing the margin getting smaller in Trump’s favor – the news network moved Arizona from Blue to White.

The race to the White House is dramatically coming down to several key counties within battleground states that are still counting their mail-in ballots.

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks on behalf of President Donald Trump’s campaign outside the Pennsylvania Convention CenterCredit: AP:Associated Press

A Republican observer watches as Lehigh County workers count ballots as vote counting in the general election continues, Thursday, Nov. 5,Credit: AP:Associated Press

Trump supporters took to the streets of Miami todayCredit: EPA

The White House is seen behind perimeter fences in Washington DC, as people await the election results – and Don Jr calls for ‘total war’Credit: Adam Gray/SWNS for The Sun

Trump campaign team claims there are ‘irregularities’ in Nevada and even votes of dead people have been counted as they file lawsuit

