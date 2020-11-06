http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/1kKM49W2KxI/

President Donald Trump warned Joe Biden against claiming the presidency after election results showed a growing lead for the former vice president in several key states.

“Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “I could make that claim also. Legal proceedings are just now beginning!

The president spoke ahead of a planned Friday evening speech by Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris.

He recalled the healthy voting margins that he experienced on election night in states critical to winning the election – such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Georgia.

“I had such a big lead in all of these states late into election night, only to see the leads miraculously disappear as the days went by,” Trump wrote.

The president estimated that the legal proceedings would help his margins, but did not claim they would bring him to a victory.

“Perhaps these leads will return as our legal proceedings move forward!” he wrote.

