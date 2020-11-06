https://redstate.com/scotthounsell/2020/11/06/donald-trump-jr-says-everything-republicans-have-been-wanting-to-hear-for-30-years-n276040
About The Author
Related Posts
REPORT: Carolina Panthers Hire Matt Rhule As New Head Coach
January 7, 2020
The Media's Warped Narrative: Normalize Violent Protests, Marginalize Peaceful Ones
November 6, 2020
Texas Senate 2020: MJ Hegar challenges John Cornyn
April 23, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy