https://hannity.com/media-room/election-update-thousands-of-military-ballots-remain-to-be-counted-in-georgia-as-race-tightens/

BIDEN in LAS VEGAS: We Need ‘New Technologies… Just Like Here in California!’

posted by Hannity Staff – 2.17.20

Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign over the weekend; telling supporters in Nevada that America’s ports “need new technologies” just like “here in California.”

“The new technologies are capable of doing so much more. For example, there’s no reason why -at our ports- we don’t have solar capacity to be able to make sure we save a lot of energy, create a lot of new jobs for people out there, just like here in California… I mean… here in Nevada,” said Biden.

Watch Biden’s comments above.

BIDEN in MISSOURI: ‘We Cannot Get Re-Elected… Excuse Me… We Can Only Re-Elect Donald Trump’

posted by Hannity Staff – 3.09.20

Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign over the weekend in Missouri; telling a crowd of confused supporters he “cannot get re-elected” but can “only re-elect Donald Trump.”

“Turn this primary from a campaign that’s about negative attacks into one about moving forward. Because we cannot get re-elected… Cannot win this re-election… Excuse me… we can only re-elect Donald Trump,” Biden told the bewildered audience.

Fox News host Sean Hannity called out his network colleague on social media over the weekend over his coverage of Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden; saying a candidate’s “mental toughness” to hold office is “critical” during the 2020 election.

“I always criticize liberal commentators for saying things like ‘President Trump is mentally ill’ and ‘President Trump has psychosis and he’s narcissistic and all that,’ so I do think it was unfortunate that some commentators on Super Tuesday — Brit Hume, Marc Thiessen, people I respect — said Joe Biden is senile or getting there,” said ‘Media Buzz’ host Howie Kurtz.

“Certainly he’s forgetful with his memory lapses and you can question his performance,” he added.

“Howie you host a ‘media’ show. Please feel free to report on any of the topics I just mentioned : Quid pro quo Joe Ukraine shake down, media mob ignoring zero experience Hunter, media ignoring Joe’s gaffes, etc. No charge for the ideas,” fired-back Hannity on social media.

“Howie, being the President of the United States of America is the Hardest job in the world. Whether any candidate has the physical strength, the stamina, the focus and mental toughness needed to do this job is critical,” he added.

Read the full report here.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...