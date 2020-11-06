https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fa58f20e8e815112bc56d09
Kathryn Murdoch, 47, tweeted on Friday, saying she agreed with CNN’s Jake Tapper, who had stated: ‘The Murdochs… have an obligation to put their country above their profits.’…
Al Roker announced on the Today Show Friday that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and will be undergoing surgery to have his prostate removed….
A federal judge ordered the SBA to release details on pandemic-related loans that would disclose information on businesses that benefited from $717 billion in funding….
Texas poised to hit 1 million Covid-19 cases, which is the most in the nation. More than 90 percent of those were reported after Gov. Abbott started reopening the state in the spring…
ABC’s left-wing late-night host Jimmy Kimmel has demanded President Donald Trump be arrested for his address at the White House on Thursday night, where the president claimed that the electoral proces…